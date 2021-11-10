Wednesday ‘Dawg Bites Was In The Heat Of The Moment

Welcome to Wednesday, Bulldog fan! Let’s take a moment to reassess. Beating Clemson at the onset told us this was going to be a special season. In hindsight this is not the Clemson we thought they were. Dispatching the first third of our season was expected; in record fashion gave us novel reason to celebrate. Hitting the meat of the conference schedule and beating (then) top 10 teams all-in-a-row showed welcome dominance; using backups and 2nd stringers to do so brought up some questions. Having taken care of 2 hated rivals (AU/UF) relatively easily with only two more to go (UT/GT) has given some cause to shed the Cloak of Munson and bear a shiny new Mantle of Destiny. Chickens are counted, dairy cows acquired at no cost, oranges displayed alongside apples for their measure. Walk-ons loved but ready to be discarded at a moment’s notice for former 5 stars.

You might have once begged for playoff expansion; now you may want them to stick with four if your team is a virtual lock to make the postseason. With very few valleys, the 2021 Georgia Bulldog football season has been a steady climb of emotional highs. So no matter what your stance on replacing a Davey O’Brien semifinalist, even if you didn’t lay the points against Florida, heck, if you even attended a wedding during the Auburn game, don’t look back. Don’t fret, and don’t regret. I mean we all made rash judgments in the heat of the moment:

Now onto news and notes of the Georgia Bulldog variety:

Head football coach Kirby Smart hit the microphone this afternoon for his Tennessee preview press conference. If you’re looking for good news on the injury front, at least it isn’t bad news. He did address how the team has prepped for the up-tempo Tennessee offense, how they can improve on last week’s performance, and other philosophical nuggets.

Continuing its weekly feature, the Red & Black compare the backers of UT and UGA.

Georgia Athletic Director Josh Brooks continues to tweak the coaches roaming Butts-Mehre. Women’s soccer coach Billy Lesesne was fired today, after the Lady Bulldogs failed to make the NCAA tournament. Even after Lesesne’s best season (of 7 total), Brooks mentioned “leadership change” to achieve competing for championships. No punches pulled there, Brooksy.

Not only is Stetson Bennett IV up for one of the nation’s preeminent college quarterback awards, he is also one of 10 semi-finalists for the nation’s most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on. No word on if the committee takes scout-team impersonations of Baker Mayfield into the equation.

The 2021-22 men’s basketball season began with an opening “win” against Florida International University. There is no link. You’re welcome. Coach Joni Taylor’s Women’s team will host Gardner-Webb at the Steg on Veteran’s Day. That will be link-worthy.

Oh, there was a somewhat important announcement about the current rankings for college playoff teams. I beat there will be an article about it. As for me, I will stare at the ceiling and my rock poster of a serpentine dragon beast breaching a dark sea. And as always...

GO ‘DAWGS!!!