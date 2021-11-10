Let’s do it!

Your Week 11 College Football TV Schedule >>>> CLICK HERE!!!

And now for my viewing suggestions for each time slot:

WEDNESDAY

MACTION!

Take your pick from among a bevy of MAC contenders, also-rans, and bottom feeders. Ball State/Northern Illinois, Toledo/Bowling Green, and Kent State/Central Michigan are all here for your gridiron amusement.

THURSDAY

North Carolina Tar Heels @ #21 Pittsburgh Panthers, 7:30 P.M. - ESPN

Not giving us any other options is certainly one way to get people to watch ACC football!

FRIDAY

#5 Cincinnati Bearcats @ South Florida Bulls, 6:00 P.M. - ESPN2

Does your fanbase feel disrespected? Is your team not getting the credit you think they deserve? Well have you considered competing with Friday night high school football for viewers? That should do the trick!

SATURDAY NOON

#6 Michigan Wolverines @ Penn State NIttany Lions, 12:00 P.M. - ABC

While there is no world in which the Wolverines should be ranked above the Michigan State team that defeated them just two weeks ago, the good news is that James Franklin is overdue for a win he definitely does not deserve. So all’s well that ends well...

SATURDAY AFTERNOON

#1 Georgia Bulldogs @ Tennessee Volunteers, 3:30 P.M. - CBS

Am I worried about Tennessee beating Georgia this weekend? No. Am I worried about Neyland Stadium’s abomination of a playing surface potentially ending the careers of several talented players? You bet.

SATURDAY EVENING

#11 Texas A&M Aggies @ #15 Ole Miss Rebels, 7:00 P.M. - ESPN

This is a whole mess of crazy in one stadium, y’all.

SATURDAY LATE

Washington State Cougars @ #3 Oregon Ducks, 10:30 P.M. - ESPN

Ranked Pac-12 After Dark is the best Pac-12 After Dark. If the Cougars can somehow pull off an upset, they’ll be in the driver’s seat of the Pac-12 North, despite having just a 5-4 record currently. And that would honestly fit right in with this wackadoo season we’re having.

That’s all for now, folks.

Until next week...

GOOOO DAWGS!!!