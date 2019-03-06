‘Dawgs take on Missouri, honor seniors at home finale

Georgia will take on the visiting Missouri Tigers tonight in their last home game of the season. Tipoff is at 6:30 on SEC Network.

It’s also Senior Night, with six players set to take to the Stegeman Coliseum floor for the final time: Mike Edwards, Christian Harrison, Derek Ogbeide, Turtle Jackon, Connor O’Neill, and E’Torrian Wilridge.

The Red and Black are coming off a road victory against Florida that both snapped a twelve game conference losing streak and dealt a blow to the Gators’ postseason hopes. Perhaps one day we’ll look at the win as a bit of a breakthrough for Tom Crean’s team, which had lost four in a row to likely NCAA tournament teams by a total of nine agonizing points.

Mizzou 13-15, 4-12 SEC) has likewise struggled through a tough season that won’t end in the Big Dance barring an SEC tournament miracle. The Tigers are led by 6’2 senior guard Jordan Geist (13.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg) and 6’10 forward Jeremiah Tilmon (10.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg). Tilmon has struggled of late, however, averaging only 7.4 points per game in the last five outings (Missouri lost four of them).

Nic Claxton will present an inside/outside matchup test for the visiting big men. Georgia will also continue to look to improve defensively, which seems to have brought them closer to their conference coevals. Man, I can almost taste that all-important third conference victory. Can you?

Go ‘‘Dawgs!!!