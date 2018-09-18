It’s week 4 and the meat of the conference schedule is upon us.

Before we kickoff early on Saturday in Columbia, Missouri, let’s take a look around at what the league is up to.

Here is what’s happening around the SEC:

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is now the betting favorite to win the Heisman Trophy in December. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Tagovailoa has lit up every opponent on the schedule thus far for the Tide.

Florida coach Dan Mullen has officially signed his contract with the school. Here is a link with details of the contract, including the buyout clause and incentive bonuses. The school slightly tweaked the buyout clause for Mullen, as Florida is actually still paying former coaches Jim McElwain and Will Muschamp.

Arkansas is making a change at quarterback ahead of their game against Auburn, electing to start Ty Storey over Cole Kelley . After the Razorbacks’ performance against North Texas, maybe change is a good thing.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has stated he would go vegan for an entire year in exchange for an Aggie win over Bama this weekend. A&M gave Clemson all they could handle, but that was at home and going to Tuscaloosa will be an entirely different task.

