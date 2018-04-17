Nuthin’ But A G Day: 3 ‘Dawgs To Watch On Saturday

The Georgia Bulldogs will hit the field in Sanford Stadium on Saturday for the annual G Day game, and when they do there will be a lot of players with something to prove.

Here’s a look at three players in particular to keep an eye on:

LB Natrez Patrick. There was a time in late 2017 when it wasn’t a sure thing that Patrick would even be with the team this season. Following three separate drug-related infractions, Patrick went into treatment and has come out to rave reviews from teammates who have applauded both his mastery of the playbook and his leadership. Saturday will be his first chance to bring the redemption tour out into the public eye. RB Elijah Holyfield. Holyfield spent 2017 fifth on the depth chart behind Nick Chubb, Sony Michel, D’Andre Swift, and Brian Herrien. Nevertheless he still produced 297 yards on 50 carries. With Chubb and Michel moving on to the NFL the junior with the bulging arms has a real chance to move up in the rotation. Coaches have praised his physical style, which could make him the go-to back for tough yards in 2018. S Richard LeCounte. Coach Smart actually called out the sophomore a few days ago, wondering if he is willing to put in the work to succeed at the highest level of college football. It’s a trick Smart picked up from his former boss Nick Saban, a guy who loves to use the media to do his motivational dirty work. Smart knows what LeCounte is capable of, and Saturday is a good chance for him to show Bulldog fans as well that he’s ready to lock down a safety spot in Dominick Sanders’ absence.

