Let’s Go Bowlin’: Your Saturday Bowl Open Thread

It’s bowl season everybody!

College football’s own exhibition season gets underway this afternoon with a series of games that won’t decide the national championship but nevertheless should be more entertaining than doing all the household chores you’ve been putting off since August.

Your full bowl season television schedule remains right here. For today the action kicks off at noon on ABC with Alcorn State and North Carolina A&T in the Celebration Bowl. 1:30 brings the Cure Bowl on the CBS Sports Network, pitting the school formerly known as Louisiana-Lafayette against Tulane in a Pelican State throwdown.

On ESPN at 2:00 pm there’s a matchup of surprisingly good football teams as North Texas takes on Utah State in the New Mexico Bowl. Fun fact: the New Mexico Bowl is the only annually televised sporting event which originates in the state of New Mexico. I think the rest of us kind of owe it to them to watch it.

The Las Vegas Bowl hits the air on ABC at 3:30. Herm Edwards’ Arizona State Sun Devils will be taking on the #21 ranked Fresno State Bulldogs. Fresno is the favorite, but let’s be honest, you should never bet against the Herminator. Oh, who am I kidding? You should always bet against Herm.

5:30 brings the Camellia Bowl between Eastern Michigan and Georgia Southern (ESPN). The Eagles are returning to the ranks of the bowl eligible. Your Georgia Southern fan neighbor is aware of this. But he still hates Tyson Summers. Which is a nice break for Brian Van Gorder.

Finally, at 9:00 pm Appalachian State and Middle Tennessee State square off in the New Orleans Bowl (also on ESPN). Let’s stay up together and see if Rick Stockstill becomes the eleventy-billionth person to make a bad late night decision in Nawlins.

We’ll have a separate thread this evening’s UGA basketball game against Arizona State. Until then, happy bowling, and....

Go ‘Dawgs!!!