Around the SEC is back! After a brief hiatus spent initially downtrodden, having just watched an inexplicable fake punt, this writer has been, in soccer terms, buzzing thanks to Atlanta United breaking the city’s 23 year championship drought.

But enough about Atlanta United (although our friends at Dirty South Soccer do an excellent job), let’s catch everyone up on the happenings of the league.

Here is what’s happening around the SEC:

Alabama may have won the game, but Georgia essentially took away Tua Tagovailoa’s Heisman. After a dreadful SEC Championship game performance, Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray took home the Heisman.

North Carolina hired away Ole Miss offensive coordinator to take over the same position. In talks with Rebels fans, they are largely happy to have a playbook that consists of more than 25 plays.

Kansas hired away Auburn offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey (former Lassiter High School head coach – Go Trojans) to the same position. Leaving before he potentially let go, Lindsey was once a hot head coaching candidate, previously flirting with Southern Miss. He will try to right the Jayhawk ship.

Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant has committed to play his final season at Missouri. This is a great get by the Tigers as they look replace quarterback Drew Lock.

South Carolina wide receiver Deebo Samuel has elected to skip the Gamecocks’ bowl game. Unless it’s a playoff game, I think NFL prospects are justified in their choice to sit out these bowl games in order to protect their long-term future.

Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin has stated he would be open to scheduling a 2-for-1 series with UCF. Central Florida athletic director Danny White says that top 10 programs don’t schedule 2-for-1 series. This is great banter from White, assuming he it is truly banter and he doesn’t correlate being ranked in the top 10 at a given time with being a top 10 program. If that were the case, Missouri and Kansas would have claims to be top 2 programs after the 2007 season!

Until next time… GO DAWGS!!!