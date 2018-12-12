NFL Dawgs Update

Both Roquan Smith and Leonard Floyd continued to cement themselves as part of arguably the NFL’s best defense as the Bears beat the Rams 15-6. Smith had six tackles to go with his first NFL interception and Floyd had two tackles. Todd Gurley found the sledding tough against the Bears, being held to 28 rushing yards.

With his interception in the first quarter, Roquan Smith became the 11th Bears player with a pick this season. It was the first INT of the rookie linebacker's career.https://t.co/XvqSplMt6i via @ChiTribKane pic.twitter.com/XTokcnlm8a — Chicago Sports (@ChicagoSports) December 10, 2018

Riding Matthew Stafford’s solid 15-of-23 for 101 yards, Detroit beat Arizona 17-3.

Against Tampa, New Orleans took a 28-14 win and clinched the NFL South with help with Benjamin Watson and his three catches for 24 yards.

The Giants claimed a big division win against the Redskins being on defense by Alec Olgetree who had an interception return and a team-high eight tackles. ‘Tree” has three interceptions in the past two games. Lorenzo Carter chipped in with five tackles and a sack for the Giants.

The Patriots lost in a heartbreaker to the Dolphins, but not without the help of David Andrews in an offense with 421 yards and Sony Michel’s 57 rushing yards. On the winning side was Reshad Jones for Miami with five tackles.

The resurging Cleveland Browns beat Carolina 26-20 with help from Nick Chubb and his 13 carries for 66 yards. Orson Charles also had a nine-yard catch while for Carolina, Thomas Davis recovered a pair of fumbles.

The Jets, helped by Jordan Jenkins two tackles, one for a loss, beat Buffalo 27-23. Isaiah McKenzie had four rushes for 22 yards including a 15-yard touchdown run to go with 47 receiving yards and 101 returning yards on kickoffs.

With Chris Conley’s two catches for 13 yards, and Justin Houston’s six tackles, Kansas City clinched a playoff spot.

Sure, Derrick Henry’s highlight run made the headlines, but it was spring by an offensive line with Ben Jones at center as the Titans gained 426 rushing yards against the Jaguars.

Cincy lost 26-21 to San Diego despite Shawn Willaims logging six tackles and Clint Boling lined up at right tackle in an offense that had 295 total yards.

Go Dawgs!